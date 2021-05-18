Israel claims Palestine faction behind Lebanon rocket attack

The Zionist regime's Army spokesperson Zilberman on Tuesday rejected the possibility of the Hezbollah Resistance movement being involved in rocket fire from Lebanese territory towards the occupied Palestinian territories.

A small Palestinian faction, not Hezbollah, is responsible for the attack on northern Israel from Lebanon last night, spokesperson Zilberman said, Times of Israel reported.

According to Zilberman, the attack, in which six projectiles were fired toward northern Israel, came from a town north of Mount Dov, also known as Shabaa Farms, in southern Lebanon and the Israeli artillery returned fire toward the source of the launch.

According to the report, the Zionist regime's army believes that rocket and mortar attacks from Lebanon are likely to continue as Hamas continues to defend Gaza.

Three days ago, as Lebanese groups called for anti-Zionist demonstrations in towns near the occupied Palestinian border, Tel Aviv sent large-scale military equipment to the Lebanese border.

As clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians intensified in the Gaza Strip, there were reports of an explosion and rocket fire on the Lebanese-occupied Palestinian border on Monday.

Some reports claim that at least five rockets were fired from Lebanon at the occupied territories, but all of them landed on Lebanese territories. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Following that, the Israeli army announced on Monday that a siren had been activated to warn of a rocket attack in the northern part of the occupied territories bordering Lebanon.

According to the Israeli army, six rockets were fired by Lebanon at the occupied territories, but apparently, all of these missiles landed on Lebanese territories.

The Israeli military also said that its artillery units fired toward the site where rockets had been allegedly launched.

