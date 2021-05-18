What is happening in Gaza ‘source of pride’: Al-Husseini

Jaafar al-Husseini on Tue. showed reaction to the widespread missile attacks of Palestinian resistance groups on the positions of Zionist regime and reiterated that what is happening is Gaza is a source of pride and dignity, Al-Forat News reported.

Undoubtedly, freedom-seeking and Muslim nations are proud of military power of the Palestinian resistance group, Al-Husseini emphasized.

Despite all the crimes committed by the Zionists against Palestinian civilians and destruction of vital infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, the resistance groups have launched unprecedented rocket attacks on Zionist positions in the past few days, especially in Tel Aviv.

Following the attacks, Palestinian resistance groups unveiled new and sophisticated missiles, the missiles that were used for the first time during the war against Zionist regime. Among the missiles unveiled by the resistance groups are "Ayyash 250", "Qassem" and "A120" missiles.

