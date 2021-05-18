Resistance strategy to stop crimes of Tel Aviv regime

"The only way to completely defeat this criminal regime and change the apartheid regime to a democratic one is to continue the resistance of the Palestinian people and the support of the freedom-seekers of the world for Palestinians' struggles," he said.

"The UN Security Council has once again shown its inefficiency due to the sabotage of the United States and the pro-Zionist powers," he added noting that what is happening in Palestine today is not a purely Islamic or Arab issue.

He said that Iran regards respecting the wish of Palestinians as the only solution to the country's situation, adding that today, the idea of dissolving the apartheid Zionist regime and forming a single democratic government is the dominant idea in the world.

