Amnesty International condemns Israeli crimes on Palestinians

The Zionist regime has resorted to a pattern of deadly attacks on homes of Palestinians that provide no escape hole for innocent men, women and children.

In a statement of this human rights organization, it is reiterated that Zionist regime’s "shocking disregard" for the inalienable rights of Palestinian citizens could be considered as ‘war crimes or crimes against humanity’.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening that the number of martyrs in Gaza had risen to 212, including 61 children and 36 women.

Accordingly, 1,400 people were injured in the attacks of Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza.

In one of the brutal attacks of Zionist regime against Palestinians, which took place in early hours of this morning, two residential buildings were completely destroyed and 30 people were martyred.

Palestinian resistance groups in response to the Zionist regime's crimes targeted the Zionist regime's positions in various areas.

The United Nations and most countries in the world consider the settlements of Zionist regime “illegal” because the Zionist regime occupied these lands in the war broke out in 1967 and under the Geneva Convention, any construction by the occupier in the occupied lands and territories is prohibited.

