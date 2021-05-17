Zionist regime says it destroyed miles of Hamas tunnels

The Zionist regime's military claims it has carried out air raids destroying 15 kilometres (nine miles) of Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

Three children injured every hour in Gaza

Almost three children in Gaza have been injured every hour since violence flared last Monday, according to Save the Children.

In the last week, at least 58 children in the Gaza strip have been killed. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children, have also been injured.

Tel Aviv officially threatens to kill Hamas leaders

Stating that the Israeli regime would not accept the ceasefire, the Southern Command chief of the Zionist regime army claimed that they will continue to try to kill Hamas senior leaders.

Eliezer Toledano, who has a significant role in the attack on Palestinians and the killing of innocent people in Gaza, claimed that Hamas’s leaders Muhammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar could be targeted by Israeli strikes.

“Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar were, and remain, in Israel’s sights,” Toledano claimed in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Welcoming senior Tel Aviv officials' opposition to any ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he claimed that the more time the army has to carry out its military goals against terror targets in the Strip, the better.

Palestine death toll surpasses 200 amid surge of Zionist raids

As of Monday morning, 197 people, including 58 children and 34 women have been martyred and 1235 have been wounded in Gaza since hostilities flared up last Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians.

At least 55 Zionist air raids carried out

News sources have reported successive airstrikes by the Zionist regime's army on various areas in the Gaza Strip and the sound of numerous explosions from different parts of Gaza.

The Zionist artillery shelled positions east of Khan Yunis and the Bureij and Maghazi camps, according to Al-Jazeera.

Al-Jazeera also reported that an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip and another in the Rafah area.

Al-Mayadeen news agency also reported that the Zionist regime has attacked a house in the Shati camp in Gaza.

The Zionist regime's air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

It said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

Palestinian Resistance attacks Beersheba, Ashkelon with rockets

Al-Qassam Brigades once again fired rockets at Beersheba and Ashkelon on early Monday morning.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing called the rocket attacks in response to the Zionist regime's attacks on civilians on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Zionist military launched new raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

The Israeli regime’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

