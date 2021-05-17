  1. Iran
May 17, 2021, 2:34 PM

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 286

COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 286

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stood at 286 with the total death toll surpassed 77,222.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Monday that the pandemic has claimed 286 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 77,222, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,765,485 after the detection of 14,319 new cases since Sunday.

Some 2,242,023 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 5,246 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 18.15 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and 2,032,162 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

ZZ/IRN84332314

News Code 173564
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173564/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News