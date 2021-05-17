COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 286

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Monday that the pandemic has claimed 286 lives over the past 24 hours.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 77,222, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,765,485 after the detection of 14,319 new cases since Sunday.

Some 2,242,023 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 5,246 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 18.15 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and 2,032,162 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

