Palestine-Zionist conflic Direct Threat to Russia's security

During a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin said that the proximity of the violence in occupied lands and the Gaza Strip to Russia "directly affects" his country's agenda on security.

"I would like to ask my colleagues to comment on the current situation in the Middle East, I mean the escalated Palestinian-Israeli regime conflict. This is happening in the immediate vicinity of our borders and directly affects our security interests," Putin is quoted saying by the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

