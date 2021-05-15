  1. Politics
Palestine-Zionist conflic Direct Threat to Russia's security

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says the escalating Zionist-Palestinian conflict a direct threat to Russia's security.

During a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin said that the proximity of the violence in occupied lands and the Gaza Strip to Russia "directly affects" his country's agenda on security.

"I would like to ask my colleagues to comment on the current situation in the Middle East, I mean the escalated Palestinian-Israeli regime conflict. This is happening in the immediate vicinity of our borders and directly affects our security interests," Putin is quoted saying by the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

