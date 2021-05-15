French police raid pro-Palestinian rally in Paris

A number of French people demonstrated in support of Palestinian people in Paris to show their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people against the brutal attacks of the occupying regime of Israel, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The French Police blocked the path of the people and attacked the demonstrators who were rallying peacefully.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued a statement last week ordering a ban on pro-Palestinian rallies in Paris.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

At least 140 Palestinians, including some 39 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians protesting against continued Israeli occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

