People in Baghdad hold massive rally to support Palestine

Amid escalation of conflict between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli regime, Al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad witnessed a large rally in support of Palestine on Saturday afternoon.

According to Iraqi local media, Shiite and Sunni political groups and parties have been inviting people to stage a big rally in support of the Palestinian people since yesterday, and security forces had been stationed around the square and in the vicinity areas since this morning to ensure the security of the rally.

Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadr political group, Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Fatah faction in the Iraqi parliament, Ayatollah Javad al-Khalesi played a key role in holding the rally.

Ayatollah Sistani's office on Wednesday last week called on all free nations in the world to help the Palestinians achieve their rights with all means they have access to.

