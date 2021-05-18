EU Borrell, US Blinken exchange views on ending Gaza conflict

"Exchanged with @SecBlinken on how EU and US can jointly contribute to end violence in Israel and Palestine and reduce tensions," the EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell in a post on his Twitter account.

"Looking beyond, we also need longer term initiatives to break the dynamics of conflict and revive the prospect of a peaceful future for all," he added.

Blinken also said on Monday the United States was working intensively to an end to the violence while urging all parties in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance groups to protect civilians.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that the Biden administration had approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel amid the ongoing Palestinian-Zionist regime conflict.

Meanwhile, China called for the UN Security Council's action to seek the de-escalation of violence between Hamas and the Israeli regime and slammed the US for blocking UN efforts in that regard. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed the US for the UN Security Council’s lack of action so far.

The new round of clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began last Monday after an ultimatum given by the Gaza resistance forces to Tel Aviv expired at 6 PM local time. The Palestinian resistance groups had requested the pullout of the Israeli forces from the al-Aqsa Mosque and Qud's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where the Zionist settlers with the support of the Israeli security forces were trying to forcefully evict Palestinian families. The forceful eviction of Palestinians sparked Palestinian demonstrations for days before the Gaza conflict began.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli regime's airstrikes has mounted to 221, including 61 children and 36 women. More than 1,400 Palestinians have also been injured so far.

In response, the Gaza resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards the occupied lands, killing and injuring dozen of Zionists.

