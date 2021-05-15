  1. Politics
May 15, 2021, 11:30 PM

US calls on Israeli regime to ensure journalists safety

US calls on Israeli regime to ensure journalists safety

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that the United States had told Israel to ensure the "safety and security of journalists" after the Israeli military destroyed a Gaza tower block housing media offices.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Saturday after an airstrike carried out by the Israeli regime destroyed the building that houses media outlets in Gaza.

US calls on Israeli regime to ensure journalists safety

The White House has communicated with Israeli officials following the Israeli military's the White House Press Secretary said in a statement, according to business insider.

Businessinsider cited the New York Times as saying that the Israel regime had claimed it struck the building because it contained military assets belonging to Hamas.

KI/PR

News Code 173475
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173475/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News