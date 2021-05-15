US calls on Israeli regime to ensure journalists safety

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Saturday after an airstrike carried out by the Israeli regime destroyed the building that houses media outlets in Gaza.

Businessinsider cited the New York Times as saying that the Israel regime had claimed it struck the building because it contained military assets belonging to Hamas.

KI/PR