Putin calls for immediate end to Gaza conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the conflict between the Zionists and the Palestinians must be resolved in accordance with international law and Security Council resolutions.

According to Sputnik, Putin stressed that the continuation of the conflict would increase civilian casualties.

He called on both sides to put an immediate end to violence and actively seek a solution to the crisis in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

Prior to this on Friday, the Russian President called the escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict a direct threat to Russia's security.

The new round of clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began last Monday after an ultimatum given by the Gaza resistance forces to Tel Aviv expired at 6 PM local time. The Palestinian resistance groups had requested the pullout of the Israeli forces from the al-Aqsa Mosque and Qud's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where the Zionist settlers with the support of the Israeli security forces were trying to forcefully evict Palestinian families. The forceful eviction of Palestinians sparked Palestinian demonstrations for days before the Gaza conflict began.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli regime's airstrikes has mounted to 221, including 61 children and 36 women. More than 1,400 Palestinians have also been injured so far.

In response, the Gaza resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards the occupied lands, killing and injuring dozen of Zionists.

KI/14000228000524