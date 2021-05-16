Iranian police seize over 1 ton drugs in southestern borders

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Sunday morning, saying that Saravan, Sib va Sooran anti-narcotics police forces identified members of an armed and organized drug-trafficking gang who intended to transport a large consignment of narcotics from the border areas to these cities and then to the center of the country.

The smugglers, who were trying to transfer the consignment of drugs by three Peugeots and one truck, tried to escape quickly when they were caught in an ambush by the provincial police forces, he added.

In addition to the arrest of four smugglers, the police forces also confiscated 1,275 kg of narcotics, including 1,255 kg of opium and 20 kg of hashish, Taher noted.

In this operation, two AK-47 and 65 rounds of bullets were also seized, according to the police chief.

