Police bust 1.900 tons of narcotics in S Iran

The Police chief of Kerman province, Second Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri made the announcement on Monday, saying that after intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics police forces busted the big haul in Kerman, which is one of the main routes to the provinces bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Three smugglers have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

According to the police chief, over 1.900 tons of opium were seized in addition to the confiscation of some ammunition and weapons.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

