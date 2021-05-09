Over 1.1 tons of narcotics busted at Iran's eastern borders

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Saturday, saying that during several planned operations, the border guards were able to dismantle two large smuggling gangs in the east of the country and confiscate large quantities of weapons, ammunition and narcotics.

He added that border guards of Jakigor identified an arms and ammunition smuggling gang across the border by conducting intelligence operations and monitoring their moves in border areas.

In this operation, the border guards of Jakigor succeeded in confiscating 73 pistols with 147 rounds of ammunition and 94 cartridges, he noted.

According to Goudarzi, after several hours of clashes, the smugglers were unable to resist and fled to impassable areas.

He also said that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of Sistan and Baluchistan province, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment to the central provinces of the country was identified.

During the operation, the police forces seized one vehicle in addition to confiscation of 729 kilograms of morphine, 51 kilograms of opium and 41 kilograms of crystal, he added.

Goudarzi went on to say that in another operation, after several days of intelligence activities and operational planning, the border guards of the Saravan were able to seize 267 kilograms of narcotics, including 218 kilograms of opium, 39 kilograms of hashish and 9 kilograms of crystal.

In an operation in Zahedan, the border guards succeeded in seizing two vehicles and arresting 3 smugglers in addition to confiscating 50 kilograms of opium, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

