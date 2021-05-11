  1. Politics
May 11, 2021

157 Taliban members killed, 99 injured in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that 157 Taliban members were killed and 99 others were wounded in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Defense today stated that 26 Taliban members were arrested during the operations in Laghman, Kunar, Paktia, Wardak, Ghazni, Zabul, Herat, Farah, Balkh, Samangan, Jawzjan, Helmand, Nimroz, Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. 

Large quantities of ammunition, weapons and equipment were also confiscated and destroyed, the statement added.

The announcement adds that 95 mines were also discovered and neutralized in different parts of the country during this period.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have continued in recent weeks in various parts of Afghanistan, including Baghlan, Ghazni, Kandahar, Helmand, Herat and Farah provinces.

