Georgia withdraws troop from Afghanistan along with NATO, US

One hundred Georgian soldiers from the third infantry brigade have already left Afghanistan and returned to Georgia as the US and NATO have begun withdrawing their troops from the country after two decades of war, the Georgian Agenda website reported.

NATO allies agreed back in April 2021, according to US plans, to start removing troops by May.

The US and the Taliban signed an "agreement to bring peace" to Afghanistan back in February 2020, although the Afghan militant group has so far accused the US of breaching the agreement by delaying the withdrawal of troops to September.

The US and NATO allies agreed then to withdraw all troops within 14 months if the militants upheld the deal.

KI/PR