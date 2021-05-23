  1. Politics
10 Afghan soldiers killed, wounded in Taliban attack

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Following the Taliban attack on a military base in Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, six soldiers were killed and four other were wounded.

In the wake of Taliban attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Sun., six soldiers were killed and four others were injured, TOLO news reported.

Badakhshan Governor's Spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari announced that Taliban forces’ attack has been repelled with killing 10 members of the group.

The US President Joe Biden claims that all US troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 9.

This is while that differences between Kabul government and Taliban still remain in place and evidences show that Washington welcomes the continuing insecurity in Afghanistan in order to stabilize its presence in the Central Asia.

