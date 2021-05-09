Taliban leader says US repeatedly breached Doha accord

Among the violations, the Taliban leader mentioned the failure to free all prisoners and remove the names of Talibs from sanctions and rewards lists, as well as the postponement of troops' withdrawal from May to September, according to Sputnik.

"We consider the withdrawal of forces by the US and other foreign countries a good step and strongly urge that all provisions of the Doha agreement be implemented. Unfortunately, the US side has repeatedly violated the agreement so far and caused enormous human and material losses to civilians," Akhundzada said in his message on Eid al-Fitr.

If Washington fails to fulfil its commitments, the international community should hold the US accountable for all the consequences, the Taliban leader added, noting that the group is ready to protect the independence and sovereignty of its homeland "at any cost."

KI/PR