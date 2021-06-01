32 people killed, wounded by Taliban attack in Baghlan prov.

Jawed Basharat, Spokesman for Baghlan Police Command in northern Afghanistan told media on Tuesday that Taliban forces attacked the central Baghlan Police Headquarters in the province on Monday evening, killing at least three soldiers and one civilian, ATLAS News reported.

According to this report, 28 others were injured in the attack, including 20 civilians and eight police officers.

Taliban forces first detonated a car bomb in front of the central Baghlan Police Headquarters and attacked the city center after hours of clashes, he added.

Five Taliban members were killed and seven others were wounded in the clashes. The Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province has presently been warded off.

