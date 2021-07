Afghan government officials announced this evening that deputy governor of Kandahar province and his bodyguard have been killed in a bomb blast, TOLO TV Network reported.

According to the TV channel, "Mansour Ahmad" was killed in a bomb blast in a car park at the provincial Governor's Office.

Media reports indicate that the incident took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

