Iran-IAEA agreement may be extended: Ulyanov

Emphasizing that the parties to the JCPOA are currently focusing on reviving the Iran-P5+1 nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov said that the February agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is likely to be extended.

US correspondent Laura Rozen wrote in a report on the 'Diplomatic' website that Ulyanov spoke about the process of negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA in Vienna and the possibility of extending the Iran-IAEA agreement. "I think that the February agreements [between Iran and the IAEA] will most likely have a good chance of being extended, but for now, we have a different task and we have to reach an agreement to revive the JCPOA by May 21."

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed hope that Washington could reach an agreement in the Vienna talks to extend the technical agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, which expires at the end of this month.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi also said last Friday that Iran might consider extending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect its nuclear sites.

Iran has previously said it would end cooperation with the IAEA on nuclear inspections by the end of May if no progress is made in talks on lifting US sanctions and other issues.

However, Araghchi told NHK that Iran hoped to make enough progress [in Vienna] so that no extension [agreement with the IAEA] would be needed.

He added, however, that if necessary, Iran would consider the extension at an appropriate time.

ZZ/FNA14000221000254