Work on restoration of JCPOA continues this weekend: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Sat., Head of the Russian delegation in nuclear talks in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “So far so good but not easy. The work on the restoration of the #JCPOA continues, including during this weekend."

In a tweet on Wed., Mikhail Ulyanov announced, “In my view, a possible extension of the understandings between the #IAEA and #Iran on verification would not necessarily be a sign that an agreement on restoration of the #JCPOA is unlikely this month. One doesn’t exclude the other.”

This is while that Mikhail Ulyanov had responded to some speculations in a Twitter message a few days ago that JCPOA could not be revived.

Russia’s top diplomat wrote, “Some analysts express doubts that an agreement on the restoration of #JCPOA can be achieved this month. Hasty conclusion. The Vienna talks make progress and the negotiators aim at completing the process as soon as possible. Hopefully, by May 21, it’s very difficult but doable."

The interim and three-month agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expires on May 21.

Under the agreement, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s inspectors will still continue to have access to key Iranian nuclear sites, but after the expiration of the agreement, if sanctions against the Islamic Republic are not lifted, Iranian officials, according to the deadline set, will cut access of IAEA’s inspectors to the key nuclear sites and accordingly, Iranian side will destroy the information recorded on the IAEA cameras.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi also said that if there is no agreement in Vienna, he will enter into direct talks with Iran to ensure that the inspections are extended.

