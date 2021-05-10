Russian, US delegations hold talk in Vienna on JCPOA: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Head of Russian delegation in nuclear talks in Vienna Ulyanov wrote, “The Russian and the US delegations at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA met again to exchange views on the progress made, as well as the way ahead.”

“As always, the discussion was businesslike and useful,” he added.

Earlier, Mikhail Ulyanov had said that Joint Commission of JCPOA has started a new round of talks on the full revival of nuclear deal. The participants agreed on the need to intensify the negotiation process.

The delegations appear to be ready to stay in Vienna whenever possible to achieve the goal, he added.

