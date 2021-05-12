Resumption of Additional Protocol requiring sanctions lifting

In a tweet on Wednesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, "Resumption of voluntary application of AP by Iran is predicated on sanctions being lifted."

"We'd like to get to it before 21 May, if possible We're serious & determined, ready to do it even tomorrow: once sanctions r verifiably lifted, we'll return to full implementation of JCPOA," he added.

On the eve of the suspension of the implementation of the Additional Protocol, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed in a three-month agreement on February 21 to maintain cameras installed in eight facilities or buildings to record data.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that despite the fact that the goal is to revive JCPOA by May 21, it is likely that the agreement between Iran and the IAEA will be extended.

Emphasizing that the parties to the JCPOA are currently focusing on reviving the Iran-P5+1 nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov said that the February agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is likely to be extended.

However, Iran Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said that the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA must gain approval of Iranian governing bodies.

Stating that the extension of the deadline requires the decisions of the country's governing bodies, he added, "The extension of this agreement is not within the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vienna negotiating team."

"Parliament also insists on enforcing the strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions. Although inspections have been suspended under the Additional Protocol, IAEA cameras monitor the activities of our country's nuclear programs offline," he noted.

