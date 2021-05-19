Salient progress made in Vienna talks on JCPOA: Araghchi

He made the remarks before holding the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Wed.

He pointed to today’s Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “This is a meeting that its negotiations will take more than two weeks and a conclusion will be reached and delegations will return to the capitals for consultations.”

Good and salient progress has been made in the last two weeks and a few key issues remain that need further investigation and decision-making in the capitals, he said, adding, “We hope that this will happen in the next few days, so that we can conclude on those issues when we come to the next round of talks.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to the expert-level meetings held over the past two weeks in various levels in Austrian capital Vienna and reiterated, “The situation was very tense. We held various meetings at all levels bilaterally and multilaterally between different delegations at the expert level. During these discussions, we tried to conclude, resolve, or reduce differences on issues of disagreement.”

Effective steps have been taken for writing the draftt, he said, adding, “Now is the time to continue our visit in the capitals and reach a final consultation, so that we can continue the negotiations."

