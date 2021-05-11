Iran not have good experience in negotiating with West

A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran answered questions in a press conference on Sunday about the latest status of the talks, the positions of Iran in the negotiations, and the prospect of reviving the JCPOA.

Emphasizing that Iran has proved its seriousness and goodwill, the official said, "It is now up to the United States to make its tough decision and give up its failed maximum pressure policy."

According to the senior official, Iran is ready to resume the full implementation of its obligations in the JCPOA if the negotiations meet the demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are based on the definite positions of the Establishment.

Noting that Iran will not allow the negotiations to be eroded or hastened, he said, "Negotiations continue as long as we feel that the other side is serious and wants a solution."

"The issue of an interim agreement has long been off the agenda, and we are only negotiating the full implementation of the commitments, and there will be no intermediate steps or interim, preliminary or step-by-step agreements," he added.

He went on to say, "We have now gone through more or less a difficult stage of negotiating concepts, and we have reached an equally difficult stage, the stage of negotiating draft. Of course, in terms of concepts, there are still some unresolved issues."

"All the sanctions that Trump has imposed have been to destroy the JCPOA in the hope of a better deal. Therefore, all of them are evaluated in the direction of the JCPOA and are somehow related to it," he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that all sanctions should be lifted and this does not contradict the return to the JCPOA, because all the sanctions that currently exist against the Islamic Republic of Iran are sanctions aimed at destroying the deal," the senior official noted.

Rejecting the continuation of talks on other issues, he added, "Our advice to the other side is that instead of thinking about any future negotiations, they should try to strengthen the outcome of the current negotiations and bring the negotiations to an end so that the outcome becomes a good experience. So far we have not had a good experience in negotiating with the West."

