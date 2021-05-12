Iran’s uranium enrichment level hits 63% purity in Natanz

Sampling conducted from Natanz Nuclear Facility shows that the "fluctuations" of uranium enrichment have reached 63% purity, Reuters reported.

This is slightly higher than the 60 percent enrichment that Iran announced last month, IAEA added.

"Fluctuations" at Iran's Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63%.

"The agency's analysis of the ES (environmental samples) taken on April 22, 2021 shows an enrichment level of up to 63% U-235, which is consistent with the fluctuations of the enrichment levels (described by Iran)," it added, without saying why the fluctuations had occurred.

Reuters reiterates that IAEA's new report on the production of 63 percent enriched uranium could complicate new negotiations on the revival of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in the Austrian capital Vienna.

