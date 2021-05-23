Ulyanov reacts to report on extension of Iran-IAEA agreement

“If true, it would be a positive and necessary step. Eager to see official announcement”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in reaction to some reports suggesting that there is the possibility of extending the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month.

The report comes as an informed source in the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council told Nour News on Sunday that due to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there is a possibility of conditional extension of the previous agreement for one month.

