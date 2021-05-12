Progress in Vienna talks difficult but doable: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ulyanov in a Wednesday tweet wrote, "Some analysts express doubts that an agreement on the restoration of #JCPOA can be achieved this month."

"Hasty conclusion. The Vienna talks make progress and the negotiators aim at completing the process as soon as possible," he added.

"Hopefully by May 21. It’s very difficult but doable," the Russian diplomat said.

The interim agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency expires on May 21.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that despite the fact that the goal is to revive JCPOA by May 21, it is likely that the agreement between Iran and the IAEA will be extended.

Emphasizing that the parties to the JCPOA are currently focusing on reviving the Iran-P5+1 nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov said that the February agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is likely to be extended.

However, Iran Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said that the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA must gain approval of Iranian governing bodies.

Stating that the extension of the deadline requires the decisions of the country's governing bodies, he added, "The extension of this agreement is not within the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vienna negotiating team."

"Parliament also insists on enforcing the strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions. Although inspections have been suspended under the Additional Protocol, IAEA cameras monitor the activities of our country's nuclear programs offline," he noted.

