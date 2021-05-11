Iran-IAEA agreement must gain governing bodies' approval: MP

"According to Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency to lift sanctions is subject to a maximum of three months," said Amouei on Tuesday referring to some remarks about the possibility of the extension of the Iran-IAEA agreement.

Stating that the extension of the deadline requires the decisions of the country's governing bodies, he added, "The extension of this agreement is not within the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vienna negotiating team."

"Parliament also insists on enforcing the strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions. Although inspections have been suspended under the Additional Protocol, IAEA cameras monitor the activities of our country's nuclear programs offline," he noted.

Amouei went on to say, "If no agreement is reached between Iran and the P4+1 by May 24, the cameras will be collected."

Any agreement between Iran and the IAEA to extend the three-month deadline must be agreed upon by the governing bodies and the parliament, he stressed.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that despite the fact that the goal is to revive JCPOA by May 21, it is likely that the agreement between Iran and the IAEA will be extended.

Emphasizing that the parties to the JCPOA are currently focusing on reviving the Iran-P5+1 nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov said that the February agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is likely to be extended.

