Iran supporting peace process in Afghanistan: envoy

During the meeting held on Tuesday in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul and in line with the peace process in the country, Taherian Fard stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Earlier, in reaction to the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan strongly condemned the attacks and said that peace in the country can be achieved with internal dialogue.

Tehran has always sought to help create a national consensus in Afghanistan to establish stability, he added.

ZZ/5209414