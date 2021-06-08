Iran, Afghanistan confer bilateral ties, latest developments

During the phone talk, the two sides also exchanged their views on a wide range of issues including current developments on peace process in Afghanistan, results of visit of representative of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Affairs to the Islamic Republic of Iran and also bilateral relations.

Taherianfard also emphasized the importance of bringing closer the views of different Afghan factions as a key to progress in the peace process and reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to help this process in Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Minister Atmar, for his part, appreciated the constructive approach of Islamic Republic of Iran towards Afghanistan and presented a comprehensive report on the measures taken to advance peace process in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard held a phone talk with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss bilateral ties and the latest peace process developments.

Jean Arnault United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres' Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Taherianfard in Tehran on Monday to discuss latest situation in Afghanistan.

He also met and held talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Tue.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized Iran's support for inter-Afghan dialogue as well as protection of achievements of Afghan people over the past years.

