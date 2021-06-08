Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard held a phone talk with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss bilateral ties and the latest peace process developments.

During the telephone conversation, Taherianfard and Abdullah Abdullah exchanged their views on the latest developments on the peace process in Afghanistan and also visit of UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Afghanistan’s Affairs to Tehran.

For his part, Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah called for the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peace process in Afghanistan.

While reiterating the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for efforts in the Afghan peace process, Taherianfard reminded the importance of conducting interaction between the various factions of the country to accelerate the peace process.

MA/5229965