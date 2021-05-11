Iranian students condemn Afghanistan girl' school bomb attack

The demonstrators carried pictures of martyrs and black flags to express their disgust and detestation with the crimes committed by terrorists in Afghanistan.

The demonstrators blamed the enemies of Islam especially the United States, Zionist regime and Britain as the main perpetrators of these heinous crimes against the Afghan people and expressed their disgust with the international community's silence on this crime.

At the end of the ceremony, a group of students issued a statement and expressed their sympathy with the Afghan people and condemned this barbaric act, emphasizing the need for revenge against the enemies, spread of peace, security and unity among people of the region, as well as expelling foreign troops from Afghanistan and other countries.

On Saturday, a car bomb and at least two other blasts detonated near the school gates just as the girls and young women were streaming out.

The terrorist attack on the Sayyid al-Shuhada school in the west of Kabul that killed more than 60 schoolgirls and their teachers.

