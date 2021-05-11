Parliament releases statement on Kabul terrorist attack

"The brutal crime committed by the United States and its allies, which resulted in the martyrdom of 85 innocent students and left 170 wounded at the Sayed Al-Shuhada school in Kabul, marks the failure of US policy in its 20 years of presence in Afghanistan," the statement said.

"The United States, ISIS, and other terrorist governments and groups should know that the brave people of Afghanistan, who ousted the former Soviet Red Army from their country will do the same with the US troops," it added.

Condemning this horrific crime, the Iranian Parliament called on the international community to identify and punish the perpetrators of this terrorist crime.

The statement urged the world to let the people of Afghanistan determine their own destiny away from any foreign intervention.

HJ/IRN84325878