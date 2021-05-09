Judiciary chief condemns barbaric terror attack in Kabul

The head of the Iranian Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned the Saturday terrorist attack on a girl school in the Afghanistan capital, saying that targeting the innocent little girl students during the holy month of Ramadan is a cowardly and barbaric act that its perpetrators have no place in Islam and humanity.

The people of Iran are mourning and sympathizing with the people of Afghanistan, according to Raisi, describing the Afghans as dear neighbors.

The Judiciary head further called for continuing the fight against terrorism and occupation as a way to protect the nations in the region against tragic incidents like this.

At the end of his message, the senior Iranian cleric called on God Almighty for patience and well-being to the survivors of the tragic incident and wished success for the devout and hard-working Muslim Afghan nation.

