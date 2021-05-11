  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 10:04 AM

Zionist attack on Gaza leaves 24 martyred, incl. 9 children

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrs of the Zionist regime's attack on Gaza increased to 24.

As the Palestine Al-Youm on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs in the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip increased to 24.

As a result of these attacks, 103 people have been injured so far. Nine children are said to be among the Palestinian martyrs.

News sources reported that more than 100 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards occupied Palestine.

The Israeli army said in a statement that in response to the firing of the 150 rockets, all options are on the table, including a ground attack.

The Israeli air force carried out several airstrikes in the area after firing these rockets from Gaza Strip. 

