Holding a referendum, only just solution to Palestinian issue

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “The only just solution to the Palestinian issue is to refer to the will of real children of this land and territory and to hold a referendum.”

The attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing of worshipers and desecration of religious sanctities is the biggest reason for the racist and criminal nature of this usurper regime which has always been the main reason for the loss of security, peace and stability in this region, Zarif added.

He reiterated that the only just solution to the Palestinian issue is to refer to the will of real children of this land and to hold a referendum.

