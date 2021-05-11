  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 11:31 PM

FM Zarif:

Holding a referendum, only just solution to Palestinian issue

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that holding a referendum is the only just solution to the Palestinian issue.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “The only just solution to the Palestinian issue is to refer to the will of real children of this land and territory and to hold a referendum.”

The attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing of worshipers and desecration of religious sanctities is the biggest reason for the racist and criminal nature of this usurper regime which has always been the main reason for the loss of security, peace and stability in this region, Zarif added.

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173324/

