Parl. calls resistance only way to liberate Palestine

"In the last days of the holy month of Ramadan and International Day of Quds, by attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating the human rights in the occupied territories, especially in Holy Quds, and killing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime put another stigma on the foreheads of human rights claimants and international organizations, especially the United Nations," the statement read.

"This child-killing regime is committing crimes against the Palestinian people and confiscating their homes. Building settlements in East Quds and the West Bank, as well as displacement and expulsion of Palestinians, continues. Meanwhile, the UN and Security Council are silent and passive, and merely watching this tragic tragedy. Europe, as a human rights claimant, has turned a blind eye to this blatant crime, and the United States is an accomplice to the crimes that are taking place in the occupied territories," it added.

The statement continued, "Above all, it is the betrayal and complicity of some Arab rulers in normalizing ties with this fake regime that has divided the Islamic world and betrayed the Palestinian people, whose crime is more than the crime of Israel regime. "

"Resistance is the only way to confront the criminal regime of Israel, and the Resistance groups will defend their readiness and strength from the Palestinian cause to the full liberation of Palestine," it noted.

Condemning the crimes of the occupying Israeli regime, the Iranian Parliament also expressed its sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinian people, parliament and representatives of this country, and declared its full readiness to help the oppressed Palestinian people.

It described the Resistance as the only way to liberate Palestine, calling on the Muslim nations of the region to help their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

