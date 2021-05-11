  1. Politics
May 11, 2021

Iran's Parl. Speaker:

Islamic Ummah firmly stands against Zionist regime genocide

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Islamic Ummah firmly stands against the Zionist regime genocide against the oppressed people of Palestine in the occupied lands and territories.

Speaking in a meeting of Parliament’s open session on Tuesday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Zionist regime does not respect human rights at all but they should know that the Islamic Ummah has stood against their atrocities firmly.

“I deem it necessary to condemn the crimes committed by the usurper regime of Israel in desecrating the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing the Palestinian people, especially children of this sacred land and territory,” he added.

He reiterated that the Zionist regime does not respect human rights in any way, and “we see their heinous crimes against Palestinian people every day, and our question is that where is the human rights that such heinous move is committed by the usurper regime of Israel and no one says anything about this?”

The Zionist regime should be assured that the Islamic Ummah is standing firmly against this genocide and atrocities committed by the usurper regime in the occupied lands and territories and “we see how the people of Gaza are resisting against the Zionist regime,” Iranian parliament speaker emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the recent terrorist attack happened in Afghanistan which claimed lives of innocent people of Afghanistan and condemned the move strongly.

