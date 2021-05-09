Israeli invasion on Al-Aqsa Mosque 'violation of intl. law'

In a tweet on Sunday, Imran Khan wrote, “Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack esp. during Ramadan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & intl. law. We reiterate support for Palestinian ppl. Intl. community must take immed action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights.”

Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry had officially condemned the recent attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It should be noted that more than 200 Palestinians were injured on Friday during the clashes that erupted between the occupying Zionist forces and the Palestinian worshipers in the occupied lands and territories.

Tensions between the occupying regime of Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied territories have increased in recent weeks. One of the reasons for the escalation of tensions was the announcement of a court hearing on the eviction of Palestinians from their homes in the occupied areas.

