Turkey urges Israeli regime to stop building settlements

Speaking in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Togo in the capital Ankara on Wed. he stated, “Anyone who is in charge of this regime must put aside wrong policies in order to have relations with Ankara.”

Israeli attacks on Palestine must stop, he stressed.

Turning to the increase in construction of illegal settlements in the occupied territories, he said that yesterday and today, Israelis took steps in the construction of illegal settlements.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying that Israel must abandon these policies and avoid taking steps that would be to the detriment of the situation in Al-Quds.

