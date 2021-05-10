UN chief calls on Zionists to respect Palestinians rights

Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière ,the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that he stresses the need for Tel Aviv to adhere to the restraint and respect for the Palestinians' right to freedom for holding peaceful assemblies.

He expressed the UN Secretary-General's deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied lands and the possible displacement of Palestinian families from their homeland.

"Guterres called on Israel to stop the destruction and expulsion [of the Palestinians]", he added.

He added that the UN Secretary-General emphasized the need to maintain and respect the status quo in the holy sites.

RHM/FNA14000220000227