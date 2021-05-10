  1. Politics
May 10, 2021, 12:18 PM

UN chief calls on Zionists to respect Palestinians rights

UN chief calls on Zionists to respect Palestinians rights

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – In response to the Zionist regime's aggression against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the UN Secretary-General called on the regime only to be restrained.

Stéphane Dujarric de la Rivière ,the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that he stresses the need for Tel Aviv to adhere to the restraint and respect for the Palestinians' right to freedom for holding peaceful assemblies.

He expressed the UN Secretary-General's deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied lands and the possible displacement of Palestinian families from their homeland.

"Guterres called on Israel to stop the destruction and expulsion [of the Palestinians]", he added.

He added that the UN Secretary-General emphasized the need to maintain and respect the status quo in the holy sites.

RHM/FNA14000220000227

News Code 173230
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173230/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News