He died of injuries sustained during the widespread Palestinian protests against the Israeli aggression in the city of Acre.

Avi Har-Even was hospitalized after suffering burns and smoke inhalation, amid the unrest, while he was staying at a hotel last month.

The Rambam Health Care Campus, the Haifa hospital that had been treating him, confirmed his death late Sunday.

Avi Har-Even introduced advanced weapons into the Zionist regime's arsenal and in 1982 joined the regime's aerospace organization.

The 84-year old Har-Even held a number of senior posts in the Zionist Regime's aerospace sector before serving as head of the Zionists' space Agency from 1995 to 2004.

RHM/5228724