Jun 7, 2021, 10:40 AM

Former head of Zionists' space agency dies: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Zionist media reported Sunday that Avi Har-Even, who once headed Zionist Regime’s space agency died of injuries sustained during the recent unrest.

He died of injuries sustained during the widespread Palestinian protests against the Israeli aggression in the city of Acre.

Avi Har-Even was hospitalized after suffering burns and smoke inhalation, amid the unrest,  while he was staying at a hotel last month. 

The Rambam Health Care Campus, the Haifa hospital that had been treating him, confirmed his death late Sunday.

Avi Har-Even introduced advanced weapons into the Zionist regime's arsenal and in 1982 joined the regime's aerospace organization.

The 84-year old Har-Even held a number of senior posts in the Zionist Regime's aerospace sector before serving as head of the Zionists' space Agency from 1995 to 2004.

