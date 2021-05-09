  1. Politics
Sign of Zionist regime decline has become clear: Army cmdr

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi said that effects of the decline of child-killing and illegitimate Zionist regime have become clear.

The promising examples of a shift in the balance of power in favor of Palestine is witnessed, he emphasized.

Speaking in introduction ceremony of commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, held at the venue of the headquarters on Sunday, Major General Mousavi pointed to the International Quds Day, the day of resistance and hope, which was held apparently different from the previous years.

He reiterated that promising examples in a shift of power are vividly observed in favor of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Signs of a sincere promise indicate that the Zionist regime will not see the next 20 years and the preliminary results show the growth of the resistance forces, he said, adding, “We hope that this trend will be accelerated under the auspices of these blessed days and blood of martyrs who sacrificed their soul and body in this way.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the appointment of Brigadier General Rahimzadeh the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base and wished him evermore success in the new position.

