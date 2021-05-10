China urges calm, restraint amid Quds flare-up

Speaking at a daily press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed concern over the escalating tensions.

"We call for calm and restraint to avoid related clashes that could result in further injuries," Hua told reporters.

Meanwhile, Hua noted China is willing to play a constructive role in the resumption of peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians in line with UN resolutions along with relevant international parties.

After the Israeli regime sought to forcefully evict Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other parts of the occupied East Quds, thousands of Palestinian protesters began demonstrations.

A number of countries have so far condemned the Israeli expulsion of Palestinians and have called for ending it. Yesterday, Switzerland also condemned the forceful eviction of Palestinians, saying the condemned Israeli move is in blatant violation of international law.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated in a press statement that it “is very concerned about the escalation of violence in Jerusalem, particularly on the Haram al-Sharif and in Sheikh Jarrah” as it called “restraint at this sensitive time”, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

KI/PR