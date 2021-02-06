Iran to start vaccinations this week: Rouhani

As he said the first vaccine consignment has arrived in Iran and the vaccinations will kick off according to the priorities set by the Iranian Ministry of Health.

According to Rouhani, the medical staff is the first group who will receive the vaccination, and then the turn will come for the elderly and those with specific diseases.

Referring to the 80-million population of Iran, Rouhani said that the vaccination procedure will take one to eight months.

Iran will receive the next consignments later in February and also in March, he informed.

In late Spring, Iran will have its domestically produced vaccine, Rouhani said.

The President estimated that considering all the above, Iran will be dealing with vaccinations within the next year.

He also called for the nation to preserve the health protocols as seriously as possible in the long run.

Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran on Thursday afternoon.

Iranian Health Minister said that the Islamic Republic will receive 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX program from February.

