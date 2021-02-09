Iran to produce 14mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine before summer

“We will put into operation the country’s biggest vaccine production line in spring,” Mohammad Mokhber said on Tuesday.

“We will produce 2-3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in the first phase before the current [Iranian] year ends [on March 20],” he said, adding that “The second phase will focus on the production of 12-14 million doses before the summer.”

He said five countries are currently seeking to purchase the Iranian vaccines, noting that, however, the exports of vaccines need to be studied carefully since the country should meet its domestic needs first.

Iran started the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

The country has purchased 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, a multi-agency group dedicated to assuring fair access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

Iran has also bought the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia and plans its joint production. The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in Iran last week.

At the same time, the country has developed domestic vaccines against the coronavirus, one of which launched its human trial last December after successfully completing the initial steps and obtaining necessary approvals.

MR/ILNA1036654