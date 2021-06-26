Leader preference for Iranian vaccine encouraging scientists

Speaking in the Saturday meeting of Iran’s Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iranian incumbent president Hassan Rouhani spoke about strategies adopted by the government to provide vaccines for the Iranian nation.

Stating that the country needs 180 to 200 million doses of Corona vaccine, he said "We are currently buying foreign vaccines and domestic production is on the agenda of companies."

Saying that close to 17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been purchased through COVAX facility, Rouhani added that the government also has bought 10 million doses of vaccines from other countries through the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

Home-made vaccines produced by Iranian scientists are a source of pride and honor, Rouhani said.

Rouhani hailed that Iranian knowledge-based companies have managed to produce an approved vaccine in a short time, saying this is an honor for the Islamic Republic.

Saying that yesterday Leader of the Islamic Revolution received the first dose of the Iranian COV-Iran Barekat vaccine, Rouhani hailed Leader’s measure to use vaccines produced by Iranian scientists.

“The measure taken by the Leader in preferring the domestic vaccine over foreign vaccines was an extremely effective encouragement for our scientists", he also stressed.

This item will be updated...

RHM/IRN84382159